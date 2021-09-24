NAPOLEON — LifeWise Academy commenced its first classes Wednesday for students at Napoleon Elementary School (NES).
LifeWise Academy currently enrolls 140 students in grades K-3 at NES. Students travel from the elementary school to First Baptist Church, where they meet in two classrooms to receive character-based bible lessons.
“We are thrilled to have our program up and running,” said Ben Hartford, Napoleon LifeWise Academy director. “LifeWise Academy is a great way to provide character education to students in the area, while also giving them an opportunity to hear the gospel.”
Students can still sign up to enroll for LifeWise Academy in Napoleon at: https://www.lifewiseacademy.org/nearlaunch/3904443/napoleon-area-city.
“I also want to thank everyone that has been a partner with LifeWise from beginning to today, we couldn’t provide this tremendous program without volunteers and our financial supporters,” said Hartford.
Students learn the bible chronologically as part of the curriculum. LifeWise lessons are part of the school’s “study time,” Monday-Thursday. Students who participate in LifeWise Academy are picked up during their selected day at the school, and then bused to First Baptist Church for 45 minutes, and then back to the school to resume classes.
LifeWise Academy is based in Hilliard, and is a Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI) program that provides character-focused, bible-based education to public school students. With parental permission, students are released from school during the day to attend classes that are off school property.
For additional information about LifeWise Academy, go to www.lifewiseacademy.org.
