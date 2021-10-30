HOLGATE — LifeWise Academy in Holgate commenced its first classes on Tuesday for students in grades K-4.
Students travel from the elementary school to Holgate United Methodist Church, where they meet in classrooms to receive character-based bible lessons.
“Thanks to our supportive community we are up and running and serving 50 students,” said Ellen Wilhelm, LifeWise Academy director at Holgate. “We are excited to be able to provide character-based bible education to students at Holgate Elementary who want to participate, and we look forward to adding more grade levels in the future.”
Students can still sign up to enroll at: lifewiseacademy.org/holgateoh
“I also want to thank everyone that has been a partner with LifeWise, we would not be able to provide this program to students in our community without you,” said Wilhelm.
Students learn the bible chronologically as part of the curriculum. LifeWise lessons are part of the school’s recess time, Tuesday through Thursday.
LifeWise Academy is based in Hilliard and is a Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI) program that provides character-focused, bible-based education to public school students.
With parental permission, students are released from school during the day to attend classes that are off school property one hour per week.
For additional information about LifeWise Academy, go to lifewiseacademy.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.