• Defiance County
LifePath Wednesdays:
St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, is hosting its the disciple program LifePath Wednesdays for youth in kindergarten through adults, beginning Sept. 18 and running each Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. School-aged youth will be split into four groups according to age, and there will be multiple interaction studies for adults. The Kid Check system will be used to promote safety for the youth who attend the program.
For more information, call 419-782-3751.
