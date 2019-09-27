ARCHBOLD — On Oct. 4, the Center for Lifelong Learning at Northwest State Community College will host a seminar under the header, “I had no idea!”
The day-long programming is for all area residents 55 and over who are eager to embrace continued learning. The day will open at 8:30 a.m. with light refreshments, followed by a presentation by Doris Piercefield and then a road trip to St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Piercefield is well-known throughout the Toledo art community, including the Valentine Theatre, the Toledo Museum of Art and the Stranahan Theatre. She often creates costumes from start to finish with notes from the artistic directors, and other times she alters rentals for the performances to fit the cast at hand. Her name is associated with hits such as “Phantom of the Opera,” “Lion King,” “Jersey Boys,” “Wicked,” “The Producers” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Participants will learn how Piercefield’s artistry made its way to the bright lights of Toledo’s most prestigious theaters.
To enjoy the craftsmanship of fine stained glass windows, one may think of fine cathedrals in Europe. But near the college is St. John’s Lutheran Church, featuring eight cathedral shaped stained glass windows and two round windows placed 30 feet up in the peaks of the sanctuary. The creators of these masterpiece windows are Ridgeville Corners native Sue Hurst and her husband, Steve, who will describe their work for the group as they view.
Lunch will be served at the college between the morning and afternoon presentations.
