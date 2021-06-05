PAULDING — A Virginia native who served in the Revolutionary War and in the Ohio Militia during the War of 1812 will have a grave marking ceremony near here on June 12, 2021.

The Northwest Territory Chapter of the Sons of the Revolution from Bryan, Ohio, and the Anthony Halberstadt Chapter from Fort Wayne, Ind., will jointly celebrate the ceremony honoring William Richardson.

The Veterans’ Administration previously dressed the gravesite with a government marker and the ceremony in June will commemorate Richardson’s service.

David Lupien, Northwest District chairman of the Ohio Sons of the Revolution reported that Richardson was born around 1763-65 in Montgomery County, Va. He lived through the frontier Indian wars and served in the Revolutionary War before moving to Ohio and becoming part of the militia.

In Dec. 1812, he fought in the Battle of Mississinewa near Marion, Ind. After the war, he moved to Miami, Auglaize and finally settled in Hamar, in Washington Township of Paulding County, Ohio. In 1873, he died at the age of 109.

For those who wish to attend the grave marking ceremony, from Defiance follow Ohio 66 south through Oakwood and at Mandale, continue on 66 south until Township Road 32 (a gravel road on the right). Turn onto Township Road 32 until Township Road 265; turn right onto a green lane and continue north for 1/4 mile to the cemetery.

For more information, contact Lupien at 419-769-0514.

