The personnel committee of the Defiance Public Library System Board of Trustees will meet Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. via Zoom meeting. Members of the public are asked to identify themselves. Discussion topics include hiring a 20-hour/week library assistant for the children's department, and a nonpublic session related to employee compensation. To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81554142415.

