• Defiance County

Santa arrives:

The Defiance Development and Visitors' Bureau and the Defiance Public Library welcome Santa on Dec. 3. Children's activities will be offered from noon-6 p.m. At 5:15 p.m., Santa will arrive across the Purple Heart Bridge and he will make his way to the library for storytime at 5:30 p.m.

Free trolley rides 5:30-8 p.m. will be offered. Boarding at First Street near Santa's house.

Santa will be available for visits at his house from 6-8 p.m.

