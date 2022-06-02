The Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) started its, ‘Oceans of Possibilities’, summer reading program on Wednesday.
The program is for all ages and will run from through July 30. With ‘Oceans of Possibilities,’ the DPLS will be hosting sea-themed events for young children, teens and adults. All events are free and registration is open at defiancelibrary.org/summer.
A “dive in” summer reading signup and kickoff party will be held from 12:30-6:30 p.m. today. And on Friday at 3 p.m the Johnson Memorial Library in Hicksville will also hold a summer reading signup special that will feature story-time, s’mores and singalongs, according to Taryn Lawson, communications coordinator for DPLS.
She also noted that children three years and under will receive a toy link, a “colorful plastic link for babies and or toddlers ...
As they meet reading goals, they will get new links to add to their chain.”
Children ages three to 12 “will start off with a chain with a plastic ‘brag tag,’ and as they meet their reading goals, they can collect different beads to add to their chain,” Lawson continued while “teen prizes will range from gift cards to coupons to books.”
“Summer reading loss is a key factor contributing to the achievement gap between struggling and successful students,” Lawson explained. “Reading benefits vocabulary, thinking skills, and concentration. It can affect empathy, emotional intelligence and social perception.”
When asked if reading to children is important, she responded that “reading aloud to kids has demonstrated cognitive benefits, but it also strengthens children’s social, emotional, and character development. Plus, it’s a great way to unwind together at the end of a busy summer day.”
The DPLS is also announcing new this year a 300,000 minute community reading goal. To reach the goal participants in the challenge only need to do 20 minutes of reading a day, said Renee Hopper the adult and technical services manager at DPL.
Lawson is enthusiastic about the reading goal saying, “I have a ton of faith in our Defiance County reading community.
We’re off to a strong start with pre-registrations, and I think we’re going to smash that goal!”
In addition to the reading challenge, teens and adults can also enjoy author Fridays, a series that will be held throughout June and July, said Lawson.
There will also be plenty of crafts that are ocean-themed as well.
Other activities that are new this year will include a teen book club for grades 6-12 that will meet Mondays at 6 p.m in the Teen Space on June 27, July 25 and Aug. 22 at Defiance Public Library.
Further summer programing will also include the “Get Outside, Defiance County... . Beanstack,” challenge, said Lawson. This will be during the month of June, and participants can visit 12 or more parks to earn digital badges and be entered to win two tickets to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium.
For more informatio,n call the library at 419-782-1456, or go to defiancelibrary.org/summer where information for all the related events, as well as the registration link can be found.
