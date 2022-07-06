Fireworks discussion and placement of Defiance Public Library's property tax renewal levy highlighted city council's meeting Tuesday night.
Approved following a third reading was a resolution agreeing to place Defiance Public Library’s (DPL) levy 0.75-five, five-year property tax renewal levy on the November ballot.
The matter would be decided by all Defiance County voters on Nov. 8 as the DPL levy provides funds to operate the main location in Defiance as well as library branches in Hicksville and Sherwood. The levy must be filed as a ballot issue with the county's board of elections before 4 p.m. on Aug. 10.
First approved in 2007, the levy has been renewed by all of Defiance County’s voters in 2012 and 2017.
Little discussion was had Tuesday on that resolution which council unanimously approved, but more was offered on an issue raised by several council members — the discharge of fireworks within the city.
Given the recent July 4 holiday, fireworks could be heard going off throughout recent days, which prompted questions about what is legal and what is not.
Ward 1 Councilman Joshua Mast, Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock and At-large Council Member Jill Krutsch each raised concerns about that activity.
Mayor Mike McCann said council has the option of changing the timeframe when fireworks can be discharged in the city. However, he told council that law Director Sean O'Donnell — absent at Tuesday's meeting — will have to bring council up to speed on enforcement options in the future.
Also Tuesday, council had been scheduled to receive an update from Erika Willitzer, executive director of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation. However, she was unable to attend Tuesday's meeting, so this will be rescheduled.
In other business Tuesday:
• council passed an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with Trisco Systems, Inc., for masonry restoration of the former National Guard Armory — now city-owned — at 644 Clinton St. following a suspension of the rules and a final reading. The cost is $113,206. The legislation's emergency clause means it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
• heard Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt thanked city employees for their work during the holiday weekend.
• scheduled a special meeting for 7 p.m. on July 19 to review the city's planned submission to EPA of an updated long-term control plan concerning combined sewer overflows.
• Finance Director John Lehner informed council that the city spent $17,700 with Koester Corp. for wastewater plant control equipment. The amount is below the amount requiring council's legislative approval, but above the figure requiring its notification.
