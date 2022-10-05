Defiance Public Library System's (DPLS) director made her second public presentation this week on her organization's proposed renewal levy on Nov. 8.
This occurred during Defiance City Council's meeting Tuesday, opening an agenda which also included action on three legislative items and word of a large donation for a new park (see related stories).
As she did Monday evening at Hicksville Village Council's meeting, Library Director Cara Potter informed city council about the history of DPLS as well as its 0.75-mill, five-year property tax renewal levy that all Defiance County voters will be asked to approve on Nov. 8. She said she couldn't campaign for the levy as she is the director, but could provide some facts about the library and the levy.
Potter informed The Crescent-News Tuesday that the levy brings in about $644,000 per year while another $1.5 million is provided by the state's library fund. (The state share is generated through Ohio's state sales tax, according to Potter.) These funds are used to operate the library's main location in Defiance and two branches in Sherwood and Hicksville.
First approved in 2007 as a response to a cut in state funding, the levy was renewed in 2012 and 2017. The last time it breezed through with 76.7% support (6,514-1,974).
With funding from the state sales tax, Potter related, the library's income can rise and fall with the economy, "so in 2005 that was when the economy was slowing down and we were in the recession," recalled Potter. "That meant there were layoffs at the library. And in 2007 a library levy of .75 mill was passed to help fill that funding gap."
"We have no additional levies, this is our only one, and so it's been in place for 15 years," said Potter. "... It's been unchanged since 2007, and the hope is that the public will sport it."
Potter explained that the library's history in Defiance goes back to 1895 when a library association was formed, not long before a location was established by Charles Bronson at 508 Court St. (in downtown Defiance). Five years later (in 1900) it moved to 314 Clinton St., also downtown, according to Potter.
"After much discussion," she said, Defiance City Council agreed to build a new library at the fortgrounds on Fort Street where it continues to function. A cornerstone was laid in 1904, Potter detailed, with the new library opening in 1905 when it was funded by the city government.
Partial state funding of the state's libraries began in 1933 as an act of the Ohio General Assembly, she noted, with full funding by the late 1930s. At that time the library began serving all of Defiance County with branches not only in Defiance, Hicksville and Sherwood, but also in Evansport, Farmer, Mark Center and Ney.
Only the Defiance, Hicksville and Sherwood branches remain today. The library not only offers reading materials to the public from these locations, but also provides a number of programs and activities and events, including many oriented toward children.
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler offered words of encouragement to Potter, saying "good luck with your levy."
