library desk
Photo courtesy of Defiance Public Library System

After nine years in storage at the Defiance Development and Visitors’ Bureau, the circulation desk is back in the main lobby of the Defiance Public Library. A city crew helped move in the desk early Monday morning. Pictured from left, are: adult services associate Sarah Marshall, circulation manager Tabitha Sullivan, library director Cara Potter and adult and technical services manager Renee Hopper.

