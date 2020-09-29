After nine years in storage at the Defiance Development and Visitors’ Bureau, the circulation desk is back in the main lobby of the Defiance Public Library. A city crew helped move in the desk early Monday morning. Pictured from left, are: adult services associate Sarah Marshall, circulation manager Tabitha Sullivan, library director Cara Potter and adult and technical services manager Renee Hopper.
