• Defiance County
Library celebration:
On Saturday, public libraries throughout Ohio and beyond will celebrate the 10th annual Take Your Child to the Library Day. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., there will be Plinko for prizes at the Sherwood Branch and Johnson Memorial libraries, and a prize wheel to spin at Defiance Public Library.
