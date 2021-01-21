• Defiance County
Library board:
The board of trustees of the Defiance Public Library System will meet in regular session at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the following Zoom meeting URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86498658523. Meetings of the DPLS board are open to the public, and visitors will be asked to identify themselves.
