New board member

A new board member, Kenyotta Stantz, was welcomed during Wednesday’s meeting of the Defiance Public Library System Board of Trustees. Here, Stantz is sworn in by Defiance City Council President Dave McMaster.

 Photo courtesy of DPLS

New board member Kenyotta Stantz was sworn in during Wednesday’s meeting of the Defiance Public Library System Board of Trustees.

Stantz is a Mark Center resident and manager of Pet Supplies Plus in Defiance. Defiance City Council President Dave McMaster issued the oath of office.

Stantz joins Jayne Yoder, Chris Korhn, Laura Rath Connor, Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Michel, Ken Boroff and Susan Mack on the board.

In other business Wednesday, the board accepted a $75,000 CARES Coronavirus Relief Grant to offset unexpected costs related to the pandemic. The money will help pay for extra cleaning, unemployment expenses and computer software for unplanned digital programs, meetings and services.

Trustees also approved a bid package to replace the front steps and sidewalk at the Defiance location, 320 Fort St. Bids will be received until noon Sept. 10. Immediately following the deadline, bids will be read publicly by the library system’s chief fiscal officer via a live video stream on the Defiance Public Library System YouTube channel. Bricker and Eckler was engaged to provide legal services related to the project.

The meeting concluded with an executive session to discuss the purchase and/or sale of property. No related action was taken.

