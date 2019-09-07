McCLURE — McClure Branch Library will host a variety of activities this month. In addition, Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Hoffman donated a large Indian profile. They are adding this to the McClure School memorabilia, and the library will have it on display this month.
At 1 p.m. Tuesday, the crochet group will work on projects or learn to crochet.
Explorers start again on Sept. 16 from 4:30–5:30 p.m. Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Glanz will visit with his drug dog, Andy. The times have changed to allow more Napoleon students to join the group, as their buses don’t return to McClure until at least 4:15 p.m. Explorers will continue each Monday at that time.
A new writing group will start Sept. 17 at 2 p.m., and the first prompt is: write a story inspired by the last sentence of any book you own. The group will continue to meet on the third Tuesday of each month.
At 2 p.m. Sept. 19, participants can make greeting cards. A freewill donation will be accepted to help defray supply costs.
A new card group will start at 2 p.m. Sept. 24 that can play pepper, euchre, or any other game. The group will meet on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
Storytime is 4:30 p.m. each Thursday, and all ages are welcome. Library hours are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9-noon.
