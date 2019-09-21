LIBERTY CENTER — A Henry County teenager sustained serious injuries Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle in the village.

Michael Underwood, 14, Liberty Center, was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, with suspected serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable Friday evening.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:47 p.m., on West Maple Street, a vehicle driven by Kristine Warncke, 47, Liberty Center, was westbound when Underwood “jumped in front of the vehicle.”

Damage was light to the vehicle.

Assisting at the scene was Liberty Center Fire/EMS.

