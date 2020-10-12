LIBERTY CENTER — A transformer fire left much of the village of Liberty Center without power Monday evening.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Liberty Center Fire Department was called to a report of a transformer fire at 7:56 p.m. in the alley behind Liberty Center Public Library, 124 East St.
Fire personnel on the scene reported that much of the village was without electricity.
A crew from Toledo Edison arrived on the scene at 8:27 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.