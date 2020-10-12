Carousel - fire truck

LIBERTY CENTER — A transformer fire left much of the village of Liberty Center without power Monday evening.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Liberty Center Fire Department was called to a report of a transformer fire at 7:56 p.m. in the alley behind Liberty Center Public Library, 124 East St.

Fire personnel on the scene reported that much of the village was without electricity.

A crew from Toledo Edison arrived on the scene at 8:27 p.m.

