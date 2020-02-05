• Henry County

Kindergarten registration:

Beginning March 2, all parents of children who will be 5 years old by Aug. 1 and plan for their child to enroll in kindergarten at Liberty Center Local Schools are asked to call the elementary school office at 419-533-2604 to begin the registration process.

The district will need the child's name and date of birth, parents' names, address and phone number. The clinic will be held April 23-24 at the school. The district is required to screen each child before kindergarten.

