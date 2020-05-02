• Henry County

Scholarship winners:

The Liberty Center Education Foundation Class of 2020 awarded scholarships to five graduating seniors. Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded from the Liberty Center Education Foundation to Victoria Ellinwood, Bailey Johnson, Alexis Mohler, Rebekah Orr and Alex Righi.

Also, the Liberty Center Education Foundation awarded Bailey Johnson the $500 C.L. Bard Scholarship. The $2,000 Catherine Lautar Memorial Scholarship from the Liberty Center Education Foundation was awarded to Conner Keller.

