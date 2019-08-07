LIBERTY CENTER — The Liberty Center Village Council gave the third and final reading of an ordinance establishing the village park board at a meeting held Tuesday. The five-member park board will hold its first meeting today.
The council also approved an emergency resolution accepting the 2.4 millage rates as established by the Henry County auditor.
Council members gave permission to local Girl Scouts to establish a memory garden area with flowers and a bench in the memory of local Girl Scout leader Bonnie Osborne, who died June 22. The memory garden will be located at Memorial Park on Cherry Street, paid for and maintained by the scouts.
Local resident Margaret Mueller spoke to council about the problem of destructive insects called bagworms in the trees at the cemetery. She has paid for the spraying of trees to try to eliminate the problem in the future, and will pay for two new trees to be planted. She would like them to be arborvitae, the same type of tree that has been damaged.
It was noted that arborvitae and blue spruce are the two types of trees most commonly damaged by the bagworms. The life cycle of the bagworm caterpillar is broken down into four stages: the egg, larvae, pupal and adult.
Mueller also expressed her appreciation to those responsible for keeping the cemetery looking great.
Council agreed to give cost of living increases to village employees on their respective employment anniversaries, and approved a new nuisance violation form.
