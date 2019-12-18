Liberty Center mayor presides over last meeting

LIBERTY CENTER — Mayor Max Fetterman presided over his last regular meeting of Liberty Center Village Council. The long-time mayor will step down Dec. 31, choosing not to run for re-election. Current Council Ppresident Jay Branson will become the village’s next mayor in January, winning the November election against former Councilman Landis Burmeister.
“This is my last regular meeting, so thank you to all past and present employees who made my job much easier. May God bless the village of Liberty Center, and may it stay a small town with a big heart,” Fetterman commented.
In Tuesday’s meeting, council approved an emergency resolution for an easement across private property to access the village’s Creager building.
Council learned that a new heating and cooling system will be needed for the municipal building. Bids will be obtained on the replacement cost. Once those figures are obtained, appropriations may need to be adjusted in January.
Fetterman told council of receiving preliminary information on a six-county community service block grant program that will receive nearly $1 million to help residents with home repairs and utilities.
He also told council of a state capital budget project for data recovery being proposed jointly by Northwest State Community College and Henry County. This would provide a local physical storage of data rather than relying on storing data in the cloud. The village is asked to send letters of support for the project to area legislators.
Also noted was the current action in Henry County Common Pleas Court with the city of Napoleon’s objections to the merger currently underway between the Henry County Regional Water and Sewer District and the Northwestern Water and Sewer District. While Liberty Center is not directly involved in the court action, village currently obtains water from Napoleon.
A brief end of the year meeting will be held Dec. 30 at 4:45 p.m.
In other business, council:
• learned that there will be two council seats becoming available next year.
• heard that the Christmas potluck will be held Dec. 20 at noon.
