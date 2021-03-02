• Henry County
KG registration:
All parents of children who will be 5 year old by Aug. 1 and plan for their child to enroll in kindergarten at Liberty Center Local Schools are asked to call the elementary school office.
Call 419-533-2604 to begin the registration process. School staff need the following information: the child's name and date of birth, parents' names, address and phone number.
The clinic will be held April 22-23 at the school. The district is required by law to screen each child before kindergarten.
