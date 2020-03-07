LIBERTY CENTER — A rural Liberty Center home was destroyed by fire Thursday evening after the owner attempted to jumpstart a vehicle in the garage.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:10 p.m., Liberty-Washington Township Fire Department was called to a house fire at S-051 Township Road 3B. Providing mutual aid were Grand Rapids and Providence township fire departments.
Brian Baker, chief of the Liberty-Washington Township Fire Department, reported that the homeowner, Julian Westhoven attempted to jumpstart a lawn mower with a car located in the garage. Westhoven reportedly left the vehicles unattended briefly. When he returned to the garage, a fire had started.
Water had to be hauled in from a neighbor’s pond to battle the blaze at the two-story home, which is located down a long lane. The house is situated south of U.S. 24.
Crews were on the scene until 10:23 p.m.
Baker added that damage was estimated at more than $200,000, which included the mower and vehicle. Approximately two-thirds of the home was gutted by fire, he stated.
No injuries were reported.
Toledo Edison also was called to the scene to cut power to the property.
