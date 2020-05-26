Liberty Center graduation

Liberty Center High School graduation took place on May 24 in the school parking lot. Each graduate was allowed one car in the lot for the ceremony. They walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. After the graduation ceremony, the newly graduated alumni were escorted through town by the Liberty Center Fire Department.
