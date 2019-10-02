LIBERTY CENTER — A potential solution to sinkholes in a village street was discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of the Liberty Center Village Council.
The issue of sinkholes on Maple Street has been discussed for the last several months. Council learned Tuesday that a 50-foot section of sewer line under the street has three joints that need to be repaired. Mayor Max Fetterman said that the repair will be done from the inside of the pipe eliminating the need for the street to be dug up.
Under old business, council gave approval for letters to be sent out to residents explaining the service line warranty program to be offered in the village through the Ohio Municipal League/National League of Cities. Mayor Max Fetterman explained that the program offers a low-cost program to help homeowners with water and sewer line repairs up to $8,500 per occurrence. He said it is similar to a program offered through Toledo Edison for electrical repairs.
Council also approved adjustments to appropriations as requested by fiscal officer Kris Carico.
Fetterman reminded council members of two upcoming events. The Henry County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Eddie J’s in Napoleon. The Taste of Henry County will be held Oct. 30 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the American Legion.
