LIBERTY CENTER — The future of recycling as a village service was discussed when the Liberty Center Village Council met Tuesday.
Mayor Max Fetterman said the profits from the village recycling program have declined to the point of the village receiving less than $50 for items collected. He does suggest the village continue to offer the service to residents for now to see how it trends in coming months. Council agreed to continue since the village is not losing money.
Fetterman noted that Liberty Center schools open for the new school year today, and reminded residents to take extra care with the school traffic.
The village clean-up is set for Sept. 26-28, following the Fall Fest, Sept. 21.
More sinkholes have been reported on Maple Street. The street committee will meet prior to the Sept. 3 council meeting to discuss next steps. There is concern that additional rainfall and standing water will continue to worsen the situation.
Fetterman said the Ovarian Cancer Connection will be placing teal ribbons in the downtown area during September.
The new village website is up and running now.
