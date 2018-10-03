LIBERTY CENTER — Water sources and improving drainage were the focus of Tuesday’s Liberty Center Village Council meeting.
Mayor Max Fetterman said establishing a source of water for village residents is still an ongoing process. Test wells are going to be drilled for a group of communities seeking a water source, however results will not be known for about a month. Fetterman said this process has been something sought by the village for about 10 years and gets costlier with delays.
The Maple Street drain bids were opened, with Bryan Excavating having the winning bid. The tile will be replaced and redirected, running across the area where the train tracks used to be. The project becomes more expensive with the village having a federal requirement to bore under where the tracks were located and hire a flagger at $900 per day for the trains that are no longer there. The village has a loan of $143,000 and the village share is $113,000.
Fetterman said there is another area in the village where storm water drainage is a problem due to construction over time where the tile is located. He hopes to get a bid for this as well and have it done at the same time.
Paving of the streets following the completion of the projects will be postponed due to a lack of funds.
Trick or treat in Liberty Center will be held Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. Trunk or treat will take place in the parking lot of the Liberty Center Library with as many as 21 cars there.
