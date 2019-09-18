LIBERTY CENTER — Several dates of interest to local residents were listed at Tuesday’s Liberty Center Village Council meeting.
The Fall Fest will be held in the downtown area on Saturday. Events begin at 7 a.m. with a firemen’s breakfast. The following week, the village fall clean-up is set for Sept. 26-28 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
On Oct. 1, there will be a general merchants meeting, and Halloween activities will be held Oct 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Council agreed to allow a service line warranty program to be offered in the village through the Ohio Municipal League/National League of Cities. Mayor Max Fetterman explained that the program overs a low-cost program to help homeowners with water and sewer line repairs up to $8,500 per occurrence. He said it is similar to a program offered through Toledo Edison for electrical repairs.
A streetlight replacement program also was discussed. A federal mandate requires the streetlights to be switched to LED bulbs in the next three to five years. Toledo Edison will replace them all at some point. The village can choose to replace lights as they burnout or specify 10 per year, beginning with the priority areas that need more light. The cost of replacing the fixture and bulb is $344 per pole. While there is no discount in replacing the lights now, there will be some lower electrical and rental costs ongoing. The cost of replacement has a nine-year payback with those savings. More information will be obtained before action is taken.
Council learned of an electrical repair for the park shelter houses and restrooms at a cost of $530. The main connection for the service had been blown down and needed to be replaced.
