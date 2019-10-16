LIBERTY CENTER — A resolution defining water service area was considered in a brief session of the Liberty Center Village Council Tuesday.

Mayor Max Fetterman explained the scope of the resolution is to define the water service area outside of the village limits: “It is where we can supply water outside the village limits if requested.” Council accepted the first reading of the resolution.

Fetterman also noted that a traffic signal specifically designed for the visually impaired will be installed at the intersection of Cherry Street and Ohio 109.

Council donated $150 to the Liberty Fire Department for the Lights of the Season.

Fetterman and council President Jay Branson will be judges for the Liberty Center third- and fourth-graders in the Amazing Shake competition.

Upcoming events announced at the meeting were: Taste of Henry County at the American Legion Oct. 30 for Chamber of Commerce members; Symphony of the Trees in Napoleon Nov. 13-17; and Liberty Center merchants open house Dec. 7 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the village library.

