LIBERTY CENTER — A resolution defining water service area was considered in a brief session of the Liberty Center Village Council Tuesday.
Mayor Max Fetterman explained the scope of the resolution is to define the water service area outside of the village limits: “It is where we can supply water outside the village limits if requested.” Council accepted the first reading of the resolution.
Fetterman also noted that a traffic signal specifically designed for the visually impaired will be installed at the intersection of Cherry Street and Ohio 109.
Council donated $150 to the Liberty Fire Department for the Lights of the Season.
Fetterman and council President Jay Branson will be judges for the Liberty Center third- and fourth-graders in the Amazing Shake competition.
Upcoming events announced at the meeting were: Taste of Henry County at the American Legion Oct. 30 for Chamber of Commerce members; Symphony of the Trees in Napoleon Nov. 13-17; and Liberty Center merchants open house Dec. 7 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the village library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.