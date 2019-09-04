LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center Village Council took action on three bids in Tuesday’s regular meeting.
A bid of $900 from Concrete Leveling and Repair of Northwest Ohio, Liberty Center, was accepted for the grinding of the surfaces of downtown sidewalks. This will be done to level sidewalk surfaces.
Council also approved a bid of $1,250 from Roth’s Tree Service, Napoleon, for cutting trees in the cemetery.
The third bid was for a new roof on the east side of the Creager building. John McClure of Grand Rapids bid $6,000 for the 30-year roof and replacement of fascia board. Village workers will remove the old shingles and supply a dumpster.
Mayor Max Fetterman noted that the fall clean-up is Sept. 26-28 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Halloween trick-or-treat is set for Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m., with the parade following at 7:30 p.m. Council voted to give $150 toward the candy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.