• Henry County
Open house:
The 13th annual Liberty Center Merchants Christmas open house will be held Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the downtown area. The day kicks off with the introduction of the Christmas Court and essay contest winner. Other events include Santa at the Liberty Center Public Library, horse-drawn wagon rides, vendors and crafters, a Noah's Ark animal workshop, Mrs. Claus storytime, a Thomas Kinkade train set display, a silent basket auction and bake sales. There also will be performances by the Liberty Center Choir and Nostalgia/Gary Cline.
