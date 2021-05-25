ARCHBOLD — NAMI Four County’s meeting on June 1 will focus on mental health issues and the LGBT population with Stacy Flannery, founder of a local organization called Anchored LGBT+Youth; and Joshua Honaker as presenters.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), both adults and youth who identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual are more than twice as likely to experience mental health issues as their heterosexual counterparts.
The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held as both an in-person and virtual meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 Ohio 66 south of Archbold.
During the pandemic, the in-person meeting will be limited to about 10 persons to allow for social distancing and wearing a face covering is required. To register for the in-person meeting, contact Wendy Jennings, NAMI executive director, at wendy@namifourcounty.org or by calling her at 419-405-3651. Only persons who have pre-registered can attend the in-person meeting.
Persons who would rather participate virtually must also call or email Wendy Jennings to get the meeting link to NAMI’s Zoom account.
NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. In addition to meetings held the first Tuesday every month, it provides free community education programs and offers free peer led support groups for family and friends of loved ones who have a mental illness as well as support groups for persons with a mental illness. All programming is open to the public.
For more information about the programming and support groups, go to NAMI’s website: www.namifourcounty.org.
