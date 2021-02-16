Several area counties were under a level 3 snow emergency Tuesday morning, including Defiance County, but this is expected to change soon.
A level 3 requires all but the most essential workers to stay off the roads.
Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel declared a level 3 emergency at 1 a.m. Tuesday because "all county roads were drifted shut" amidst heavy snow and higher winds. However, he noted just before 11 a.m. today that this would be reduced to level 2 at noon, then reassessed later.
Drifting snow is the main concern, he indicated.
Many government offices in the area were closed Tuesday, although Defiance city offices continued to be open, according to Mayor Mike McCann. However, Defiance Municipal Court was closed.
Defiance County government's administrator, Sherry Carnahan, issued a press release Monday night that county offices would be closed generally on Tuesday. However, citizens wishing to do business with a county office are advised to phone ahead because some offices may have personnel available for business.
The press release noted that "employees should contact their appointing authority or immediate supervisor if in doubt as to whether or not he or she should report to work. Essential personnel and individuals designated as essential as to maintaining the integrity of the county's facilities such as snow removal, repairs and service personnel are required to report to work as regularly scheduled, if capable. Essential employees with safety concerns and unable to report must contact their supervisor."
Snowfall amounts varied.
Engel figured locations in Defiance County received 5-7 inches, while 9.4 inches fell in Fort Wayne, according to the National Weather Service, which had predicted 8-12 inches across northwest Ohio and parts of Indiana and Michigan.
Snow is in the forecast again for Wednesday night and Thursday, although much lighter amounts were being forecasted by the NWS on Tuesday.
