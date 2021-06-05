Civility and the Supreme Court
On the Second Amendment, it’s a good exercise to listen to oral arguments in the 2008 case captioned District of Columbia v. Heller. Oral arguments can be found at https://www.oyez.org/cases/2007/07-290.
The Second Amendment was drafted out of concern for Congress’ new-found power in Article I of the Constitution to create and arm, and presumably disarm, militias. Founders were leery of the young United States having its own federal, professional military.
They had just expelled a professional British military, so the idea of a federal military turning its weapons on its own citizenry wasn’t a foreign concept. Militias were considered the deterrent to this happening again. The Second Amendment was drafted in that context.
I enjoy the oral arguments. I learn a lot and it is refreshing to hear the justices and attorneys work through the difficulties of the text in an intelligent, civilized debate.
Conservative and liberal justices often have the same concerns and the same questions as one another. If two of them speak at the same time, each one apologizes and politely tells the other to go ahead.
The arguments are forceful, but made with decorum. This kind of informed civility needs to rub off on our politically polarized culture.
You can find oral arguments for all Supreme Court cases at oyez.org.
Jeffrey Horvath
Defiance
Governor move seems like political ploy
Gov. Mike DeWine has come up with a brilliant re-election scheme. He has enacted a “lottery” for 5 adults to win $1 million if you show proof of having been vaccinated for COVID-19. Also, there is a “lottery” for five teenagers to win a “full ride” scholarship to any Ohio public college/university, with the same restriction/requirement.
This is an obvious ploy to position himself for re-election in 2023. I may be alone, but this seems like the pharmaceutical companies may have had a hand in guiding this initiative.
By no means do I think the scholarship opportunities are bad, however, there are businesses that are closing or severely reducing hours due to the ridiculous unemployment “bonuses,” resulting in their not being able to find help/people willing to work.
I may be perceived as “beating a dead horse”, but you, as citizens of this great state have to wake up and let the elected know, we need actions that make us better as a state. We, as people, need to wake up and stop being led like mindless sheep.
These elected men and women work for us, not the other way around. We must start thinking/acting like “employers” since they are paid by our tax dollars! If, as an employer, you don’t like the “production” from your employee there would be notices, and if it persists, the employee would be let go/fired. This must be the same consequence for the elected.
Speaking of elected office, I strongly feel there should be a term limit for all elected officials. I believe the term limit should be no more than eight years, with no re-election for the next term in order to eliminate the person seeking re-election starting six months after they’re elected. This way they can totally concentrate on the job they are hired to do, this should apply to federal elected officials as well.
I’m just “dreaming” about getting “production” out of elected officials. Maybe that is wishing for a “perfect world.”
While I am venting, supposedly, the main reason people give for staying on the bonus unemployment is they can not afford to accept a $10-$15/hour job and pay childcare. Discussing this with my father the other day, we came up with, instead of “giving” $300/week on top of unemployment, give a “voucher” for the cost of the individual’s child care per week so as to get people back into the workforce to eliminate the severe lack of applicants/employees that companies have been experiencing the past seven or eight months.
The voucher would be specifically for childcare, so as to insure that is where that money goes. Just a thought from a couple of country bumpkins.
Paul Siler
rural Defiance
