‘Net-zero’ emissions causes problems
The world is waking up to the fact the climate-policy goal of achieving “net-zero” CO2 emissions brings crippling economic pain.
Fossil-fuel prices increased by 26% last year and will rise by another 50% this year. Politicians blame Russia’s invation of Ukraine but in reality it’s mainly caused by governments demonizing fossil fuels while their societies remain dependent on them.
As fossil-fuel prices climb, activists believe people will shift painlessly to renewable energy sources. But they’ve made a major miscalculation: Renewables are far from ready to power the world.
Solar and wind can only work with massive amounts of backup power, mostly fossil fuels, to keep the world running when the wind dies down, the sky clouds or night falls.
That’s why we still get 80% of energy from fossil fuels, and renewables deliver only 15%. That won’t change anytime soon. Even the Biden administration admits the world in 2050 will still be dependent on fossil fuels for 70% of energy needs.
But most Net-zero policies try to force much greater reductions in fossil fuel, driving down investment and making them extremely expensive before alternatives can take over.
The United States has gone all-in on its own net-zero ambition with the most expensive climate-change policy in its history. With the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration plans to spend $369 billion promoting low-carbon energy and electric vehicles. This vast expenditure will have a negligible impact on climate change, reducing the global temperature unmeasurably, possibly as low as 0.0009°F.
Little wonder emerging economies are balking at the expectation they emulate these terrible policies.
Fortunately, there are far smarter approaches. The best long-term strategy is to dramatically increase investment in green-energy research. This would be much more effective and likely 10 times cheaper than the U.S. approach.
Consider how the computer went from incredibly rare and expensive to commonplace and cheap.
Breakthroughs were achieved by public and private expenditure on R&D leading to multiple innovations, which led to ever-more technologies becoming commercially viable. That’s the example we need to emulate when it comes to green energy.
In rich countries, energy policies designed to make fossil fuels expensive are doing exactly what they were supposed to do. Unfortunately, this means great pain and a very bleak winter ahead. We would be wise to pay heed to this lesson, and instead take the pathway of innovation.
Gerald Monnin
Defiance
