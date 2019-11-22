• Defiance County
Letters to Santa:
Defiance's Goin’ Postal will be offering its Letters to Santa program again this year. Children are invited to write a letter to Santa including some nice things they have done this year and what they would like for Christmas. Children may decorate their letters as well. They should include their address somewhere on the letter.
Parents may bring the letters to Goin’ Postal, 925 S. Clinton St., and deposit them in the Santa mailbox. Each family letter should be in the same envelope. They will be mailed back together to ensure the letters arrive at the same time. For more information, call 419-782-5309. Letters should be submitted by Dec. 12.
