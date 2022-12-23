Dear Santa,
Before I say what I want, Merry Christmas to you! Anyways what I want is 1-3 more robux cards. Thank you! Also can my friend Brantly have something he likes/loves? Thank you!
Love,
Matias
****
Dear Santa,
I would like more LOL’s please and thank you. And I will tell you why. Because I like to play with them. and I would like Diary of a Wimpy Kid. And Merry Christmas.
Love,
Sophia
****
Dear Santa,
I want blue croks. I want a phone. I want white socks. Mi mom and dad would want a dog bed.
Merry Christmas,
Liam
****
Dear Santa,
I want a Iphone please. I want a new purple bike. I want a pet rabbit. I love you!
Love,
Adalyn
****
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a P.S. 4! and pokamon crad’s. I Phon pro max please thank you for everything. and a merry Christmas!
Love,
Natalynn
****
Dear Santa,
I would like a watch. My brother would like a toy tractor. My mom would like a diamond ring. My dad would like new Ohio shirts.
From,
Regan
****
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas I would like a orange bike and a i pad please. and Can I have a pokemon please. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Kaiden
****
Dear Santa,
I want a google pixel 7 pro. I want a google watch I want 1000 cats. I want a lot of pokemon cards. I want a dirt bike. If you don’t give it in don’t care I care about Crismis!
Love,
Diego
****
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy pug! I want a helthe family! I want a new phone. I want a crop top! Love you Santa Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Lilly
****
Dear Santa,
I want a Iphone 14 pro max. and a ps5. and a million dollars. and if I don’t I will pour milk on my head.
Love,
Rowan
****
Dear Santa,
I want a little gutar. I want a tablet. and thing a more. presints.
Happy Holidays,
Chloe
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a merry christmas. I want gold pokemon cards. And my brother name is Aksel and my brother wants toy guns. Thank you santa.
Love,
Gunnar
****
Dear Santa,
I want a phone because I want to take pikchrae of my family. and I want a pink bick because I want to rid on it. Thank you Santa.
Merry Christmas,
Langley
****
Dear Santa,
My name is Trenton Wathen. I’m 7 years old. I been good this year. This is the three things that I am wishing for a geoffrey the giraffee plush and a Ipad and a apple pencil.
Love,
Trenton
****
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year. I haven’t been bad this year. For Christmas I want a puppy.
From,
Rae
****
Dear Santa,
I want a among us for christmas. I want a rainbow frend toy for christmas. I want a rare pokemon card.
Love,
Josiah
****
Dear Santa,
I have kind of been good this year I hope you give me a good surprise. I want a lot of surprise bigger surprise. lol ball and a barbie.
Love,
Kendall
****
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. For Crimise I wunt a tablet. and a baby sister. and a little dog.
Love,
Avery
****
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas gluvs. and a tereber.
I luv u Santa
****
Dear Santa,
I want a nintendo switch for Christmas. I want a PC for christmas. I want a paint ball gun with gear for christmas.
From,
Liam
****
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this yere. I rily want a I pad and elf and desk.
Love,
Kynzie
****
Dear Santa,
I’m Riley. I’ve been nice this year. I want a cat plush a rainbow squishy and a basket ball.
Love,
Riley
****
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I wishing for snow in Defiance, Ohio. I wish for a basket ball hoop and a bbgun.
****
Dear Santa,
I’ve been nice this year. For Christmas I would like slipper slippers and a shoveland a baseball.
Love,
Lucy
****
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. This year I have been naughy and nice. These are the things I want for Christmas. Art supplies and minecraft steve plush. And ender dragon plush. I will leave out milk.
From,
Gavin
****
Dear Santa,
I want to have piggy toy’s and I want to have Poppy play time toy’s and Marvel toy’s I want to have bulldog toy’s.
Love,
Alex
****
Dear Santa,
I won’t a new house and a TV a new bed my own room I even wamt 2 weekends off of school.
From,
Gabrial
****
Dear Santa,
I want homeless people to have homes. I want a big plushey. A cute real puppy and a parit to and pickachue plushey 24 inch one to and the worlds bigest cookie to. Wuts your favorite cookies?
From,
Landon
****
Dear Santa,
Santa I wish my teacher haves a great christmas. And my frines. And my family. And my teacher is and her husband is kind too.
Love,
Ahniyah
****
Dear Santa,
Santa what is your favrite cookies and Santa what is your favorite milk and next what is your favrite book.
Love,
Allayah
****
Dear Santa,
Here are my top things I would like for Christmas I would like a ballet suit, a pair of ballet shoes, a band drum set, and a nintendo switch and most of all I want my grandma and grandpa to feel better also how do you eat so many cookies?
From,
Alexia
****
Dear Santa,
Pls a laptop, new case and pop (mom) new candys like reseys and some cute coth, laptop padding! cute lip gloss and I hope you have a crhmas, cute polows for my bed, cute decore. and i what carts for your rindeer. Does your rinedeer pork on the roof or snow. New cany like gummys and candycanes.
From,
Aubree
****
Dear Santa,
I would like the baby-sitters club books for christmas. My teacher woud like a apple. What is your favorite cookie? I whunt sqush melos. I whet a water bottal for Christmas. I want Mand M’s for Christmas. Plese and thank you.
Love,
Maely
****
Dear Santa,
I hope everybody can have a home but if they don’t I hope they aleast some people can give them some idoms or some people get dog or cat food and being it to the shelter I want everybody to be happy! Cause it’s Christmas cause I like to be happy I will get presints to but I want everybody to get presipts. And I’m glad that I have a nice teacher. And what my mom wants for Christmas is gell color and my dad want christmas is a new pair of jeans and I want a new set for close.
Love,
Annabelle
****
Dear Santa,
I want 4 things in the world those for things are new pajamas and new snow gluvs. and for my bruther to back from the Army and I really want theya to pass all of her clasis so when I go on to Maerlen i could see her graduate.
Your friend,
Mia
Dear Santa,
I hope everybody in the hospital is helthy and home is all i want for christmas and I hope that my friends and family are home this Christmas my cuzin wants everybody to be home to and my friend is sick and I really really hope she gets better, oh and I have m&m cookies and white chooklit cip olmin cookies for you this Christmas.
Love,
Ava
****
Dear Santa,
For my Christmas wish list. I would like a fishing cod. And toy rudolph a video game and hover board. I think Kira would like a toy dog. And I would like a toy dinosaur.
Love,
Ben
****
Dear Santa,
I want a sionc toys. And a video games and the people in the hospital to get betr. My brother want sionc toys to and my mom a hare brir. And my dad wunts a mish set. and my bruther wants a football.
From,
Clinton
****
Dear Santa,
I want everyone to be home for Christmas I want everyone from the hospital. I want everyone to get a gifts. I don’t want any one to get nothing for Christmas. I want a good Christmas for everyone. I hope everyone in the world to get a gifts. I love being kind for other. I want people who are in the hospital to get gifts. I am kind so I want everyone to get a Christmas present.
Love,
Olivia
****
Dear Santa,
I don’t want any presents this year. I want other people to get presents. because I have lots of toys. and I hope that people that are sick will not be sick on Christmas day. Also I hope that everyone is happy all around the world. And hope that everyone has a happy christmas. I hope that everybody gets what they want.
Sincerely,
Aaron
****
Dear Santa,
Could I have a desk computer. and a youtube camera. V Bucks for Fortnite. And a toy sniper. And a toy pistel. And that is all.
From,
Brayden
****
Dear Santa,
I would just like clothes for me. But for everybody I would like money for people that help with disasters and money for the poor. I would like for everybody to have money for sports and education. I would like everybody together for Christmas. And last but not least, I would like the reindeer to be okay.
Your friend,
Maxx
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.