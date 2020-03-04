WAUSEON — Spring will soon be here, so you should check and clean your wildlife houses. It is extremely important to clean out any nest debris left over from last year’s residents. Birds like to start new each year and rebuild their nests. Now is the time of year to install new houses for the birds returning from the South. New houses should be mounted by the middle of March so that any early arrivals will have your houses from which to choose.
The Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is offering for sale fully assembled houses for blue birds, house wrens and bats. These houses are sold at a low cost to promote wildlife in the county and provide natural insect control. Birds and bats are a natural alternative to spraying chemicals. They are designed for easy cleaning after the nesting season is over.
Included with each house is a set of instructions detailing the mounting and the care of each one. If you are a carpenter and would like to build your own wildlife nest box or feeder, SWCD offers the building plans for wildlife houses and feeders free of charge. These plans are also available on it website at www.fultoncountyoh.com/swcd.
Also available for sale are bird feeders, made of high quality cedar with flip-up lids for easy cleaning. SWCD also has thistle feeders for birds.
Stop in at the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District at 08770 Ohio 108, suite B, Wauseon, across from the fairgrounds, to see all of these items on display. Or to see what the Fulton SWCD has to offer for sale on the website, go to www.fultoncountyoh.com/swcd. For more information, call 419-337-9217.
