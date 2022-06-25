In one week, Defiance’s outgoing city administrator, Jeff Leonard, will enter uncharted waters — retirement.
At age 65 and following a 30-year run in the municipal government, the time for that logically has arrived. But Leonard noted that he hasn’t fully grasped the meaning of it yet.
His last day was Friday as he opted to take a week of vacation to fill out his time with the city, which officially comes to an end on Thursday.
“I suspect — and even being on vacation the last week — I think I will fully understand it the day I don’t have to come back to work, which is first part of July,” he shared. “I’ve worked since I was 16 years old and now I’m going to have some time to dedicate to myself and my family, and that’s just a strange feeling.”
However, with a wife (Jane), two daughters (Megan and Molly), two grandchildren (Elliot and Lily), various interests and a passion for golf, he won’t want for things to do.
“I just want to take some time to do some traveling, take some time to decompress from things,” he explained. “Then I just want to make decisions after I’ve had some time to think about what I want to do, and I think I will do something.”
For those used to sitting in an office, planning and strategizing, “getting away from that is a little difficult,” he admitted. But for now, “I think I will dedicate more time to my family and my two daughters.”
For 30 years Leonard, a Defiance native, has filled two of the city’s most important positions — finance director from 1992-2004 and administrator since then — responsible for overseeing the city’s day-to-day operations.
Hired in 1992 as the city’s finance director by former Mayor Rita Kissner — who asked him to come back to his home town from a position with the City of Bryan — Leonard served 12 years before becoming administrator under former Mayor Bob Armstrong in 2004. At the time, one of Leonard’s goals was to bring stability to the office after seven administrators had come and gone over a 20-year period.
He was successful, serving three times longer than the city’s first administrator (Mike Abels) who assumed the office after voter approval in November 1983 of a municipal charter that established a new governing system for Defiance. Six administrators followed Abels before Leonard took over in 2004, but their average stay was only 22 months.
“When I got here and start working within the framework we had gone through with so many different administrators, I found myself picking up the pieces,” he recalled. “I think I needed to bring some stability to this position.”
Eighteen years later, when asked to name the top three things — among many — he’s witnessed involving the city government during his time, Leonard mentions one proliferating in all aspects of life — electronic technology. This includes being a “smart city,” a reference to using technology a way that improves government functions and interaction with people, “so you can reach out to the community.”
This might be in the form of certain apps or the availability for citizens to lodge complaints — potholes are a good example — directly to city officials. But it might also involve more weighty things, such as accessing data on Maumee River quality that helps the city make more informed judgments about when to pump raw Maumee River water into the city reservoir.
“When you start using technology to run your community, those are the things that get me excited,” he said, noting that the city also is forging partnerships with the City of Fort Wayne and Bowling Green State University on water quality matters.
A second major undertaking during Leonard’s time that has changed the city in various ways is construction in 2007 of the municipal reservoir on Canal Road. Started just three years after he became administrator, Leonard was deeply involved in the planning and construction discussions.
While this project essentially was mandated by Ohio EPA, the reservoir has offered the community many other opportunities rather than just a reliable storage facility for the town’s raw water, which now ties in to a granulated activated carbon treatment system that has improved Defiance’s water quality. Reservoir recreational options include fishing, walking, bicycling, sledding (during the winter), a frisbeee golf course and a wooded walking trail.
Leonard is quick to credit community members who were brought into the planning process to determine what kind of recreational amenities might be added when the reservoir was being developed.
“When you start adding these amenities it’s much better and serves the community much better than anticipated,” he said. “We created a reservoir subcommittee. Those people worked with the city to determine what kind of place we wanted.”
Now, he calls the reservoir property “a proud piece of the community.”
A third undertaking in his 18 years “didn’t quite receive the warmth of the community at the time,” recalled Leonard about a decision to install curbing and medians on North Clinton Street.
This was developed as part of interchange construction at U.S. 24 and North Clinton Street for the U.S. 24 widening project.
“It kind of cleaned things up on the north side of the corridor,” said Leonard. “It didn’t get a lot of good press where officials were being praised for their work, but it certainly controlled the traffic movement better. ... I can remember the northside (project) being so controversial, but it needed to be done.”
Separating himself from those projects will be difficult as they will be part of Defiance for many years to come, and Leonard plans to keep living here. He’ll continue to see those things, but will miss most the people he’s worked with — and admired — as they used their talents.
“When you watch people with a certain amount of expertise and talent, and you watch them over the years, you learn to appreciate that they’re passionate about their jobs and the work that they did, and they’re really smart,” he said. “... All you have to do is just align them correctly and get them working together and respect each other. That’s sort of the beauty of managing when it works. We have a small town with a lot of talented people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.