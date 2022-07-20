In the last years before he retired, former Defiance City Administrator Jeff Leonard took a keen interest in finding ways to satisfy Ohio EPA (OEPA) water quality mandates.
Specifically, Leonard helped developed a "watershed approach" to solutions that would meet OEPA requirements for ensuring that the city was doing what it could to keep nutrients and other algae-inducing things out of local waterways.
On Tuesday, an official who has helped the city put together a new plan to address the OEPA requirements recognized Leonard for his work in this area. The occasion was a special city council session to review the new 15-year water quality plan (see related story) that Defiance officials will submit to OEPA for approval.
According to John Lyons of the consulting firm Strand Associates, Inc., the integrated watershed improvement plan (IWIP) commits the city to spending $21.7 million in projects over 15 years to address water quality concerns (see related story). But this is cheaper than the trajectory the city had been on.
The city's administrator since 2004 before his retirement on June 30, Leonard dealt with OEPA when the agency was requiring the city to spend millions of dollars to remove combined sewer overflows in its wastewater collection system. The reason: these can allow raw sewage to enter local waterways during heavy rain or snow-melt events.
Leonard was also there when OEPA in recent years allowed Defiance to propose less expensive projects to meet environmental mandates. This came after the city already had spent some $60 million, according to Lyons, but OEPA conceded that this might have only led to "negligible improvement" in water quality in the Lake Erie watershed.
Since OEPA's sea change, Lyons indicated, the city's proposed measures are not only state-leading, but stand out nationally as well.
"Jeff had a vision to try to comply with the (federal) Clean Water Act (passed in 1972) in a way that was different than most communities in the state of Ohio and actually most communities around the nation," said Lyons. "And Jeff was passionate about this. There were a number of times when we met with Ohio EPA and Jeff would basically say, 'we have an obligation to spend ratepayers' money responsibly. We want to maximum our return on investment. We want to maximize water quality, and we have a vision for doing this differently,' and ultimately Ohio EPA got on board with us, and sort of aligned your city team's vision with some of the new regulations that are coming out, and the result of it is this document (IWIP plan).
"I don't want to lose sight of the fact that while the document that you see here represents significant investment for your city it goes beyond that," added Lyons. "This truly has the potential to be a model of how to address water quality issues in Ohio."
