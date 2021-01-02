Defiance’s long-serving city administrator, Jeff Leonard, received another one-year contract recently, continuing a long period of stability for the position.
The change of the calendar marks Leonard’s 17th year in the job — which is an annual appointment by the sitting mayor with city council’s acquiescence — and his 29th with the city.
“This is the town I grew up in, so it’s been a little easier for me to do the job,” said Leonard, 63, who also served as Defiance city finance director from 1992-2004. “You do it because this is where you grew up and you want to make it better. If I’ve had any longevity, it’s for that reason.
“You put a little bit of pressure on yourself,” he added. “All the time you’re in the media eye. You always have to be accountable, you don’t want to embarrass yourself and you want to do the right thing. I’ve always operated on these kind of attributes. I don’t think I could have worked for 17 years as an administrator in another town. I just don’t think that was in the cards for me. I think that would be hard for anybody.”
He said he never thought he’d been in the position for 17 years when he made the transition from finance director, a position he was appointed to by former two-term Mayor Rita Kissner in 1992.
“She convinced me to come back to Defiance,” Leonard recalled. “She knew it was my hometown and believe me, I needed convincing. I was going to stay in Bryan. She asked me like three different times ... . The third time was a charm because I said yes.”
Although finance director is a key position in the city hierarchy — he or she accounts for all city funds and essentially puts the budget together — Leonard noted that “it was pure operation” and “pure financial,” as opposed to the administrator’s job which is more “complaint-driven by the public.”
Saying he knew the administrator’s was “going to be more of a political position,” he added that “I never thought I would be in this position that long. I think the longevity in finance, not the administrator’s position, was something that would be more predictable. I wanted to give it stability, but I didn’t realize, nor did I think, I would be in that position for that long.”
While Leonard served as finance director for 12 years — coming back to his hometown in 1992 after a stint with the city of Bryan and as a state auditor — he became Defiance’s administrator at a time when things were up in the air. The seventh city administrator since voters adopted a charter form of government in 1983 had stepped down, opening the door for his career change.
He was appointed by new incoming Mayor Bob Armstrong, and took over in January 2004.
“One thing I wanted to do was bring stability to the position,” said Leonard,” who has worked for four mayors (Armstrong, Kissner, Mike McCann and Fred Schultz). “Regardless of what people think of me I think that’s certainly one of the things I’ve done.”
By the time Leonard was appointed administrator, Defiance had become used to having people who didn’t stay long in the position. The seven who served from August 1989 until August 2003 were in the position an average of about two years.
The first administrator (Mike Abels) took over in March 1984 that year, just four months after voters approved the city’s new governing charge. The charter brought considerable change in how the city’s top positions operated and what they were named.
Abels served as administrator for 62 months, which is second only to Leonard in terms of tenure.
Subsequent city administrators after Abels were:
• John Moosey, August 1989-July 1991 (23 months).
• Steve Graf, January 1992-Janury 1993 (12 months).
• Joel Daniels, June 1993-February 1995 (20 months).
• Ken Filipiak, April 1995-December 1999 (56 months).
• John Brownlee Jr., January 2000-February 2001 (13 months).
• Roger Reece, February 2001-August 2003 (18 months).
What about Leonard’s future plans in the position?
“I think the minute the position and the work controls me instead of me controlling it, I think is the time I will leave the position,” he said. “I think it’s getting close to me stepping down. Do I have an actual date? No, I feel I’m getting to that point. It might be close. ... I think I’m going to make the decision this year. I just don’t know what that decision is going to be.”
