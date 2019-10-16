MALINTA — A car-truck crash near here Wednesday afternoon injured the vehicles’ two drivers, one seriously.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. at Henry County roads L and 11, two miles northwest of Malinta.

The crash involved a dump truck loaded with large stones and a four-door Chrysler car.

The driver of the car — Danielle Barrientos, 27, Leipsic — was seriously injured and taken from the scene by a Mercy Health LifeFlight helicopter to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. An attempt Wednesday evening to ascertain her condition was unsuccessful.

Barrientos was removed from the vehicle with a “Jaws of Life” device employed by the Malinta-Monroe Township Fire Department. First responders used the equipment to cut through the car’s window pillars and push back the roof.

The driver of the truck was taken by a Henry County South Joint Ambulance District EMS unit to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon. His name was not released by authorities Wednesday evening.

The collision appeared to have occurred in the intersection, with the car coming to rest in a ditch on the southwest corner of the crossroads and the truck overturning in a cornfield further west on the north side of the road. The dump truck’s bed spilled its load of stone, which was strewn in a ditch, while the truck came to rest on its side.

The crash is being handled by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Further details were unavailable Wednesday evening.

