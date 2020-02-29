LEIPSIC — ELEVATE will showcase employers in the greater Putnam County region, providing career exploration activities for high school students combined with the job fair for the general public. The event is slated for 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 17 at the Leipsic Community Center, 120 E. Main St.
Last year, 45 employers from four counties participated, and more than 460 high school students and 80 adult job seekers attended.
Employers will connect face-to-face with attendees to discuss immediate and future job offerings, highlight the culture of their business and learn what the workforce of the next generation seeks from future employers. Attendees are asked to dress appropriately and bring a resume. Some employers will be screening and interviewing on site.
There will be full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs for adults, as well as part-time and seasonal jobs for high school students. Internships will be available for college students.
