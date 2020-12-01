Leipsic fire

Smokin’ B’s Bar & Grill, 125 E. Main St., Leipsic, was heavily damaged by fire Sunday morning. Fire crews from numerous departments were called to the scene at 8:31 a.m. Sunday.

 Photo courtesy of Judy Pump, Leipsic

LEIPSIC — A Putnam County restaurant was heavily damaged by fire Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called at 8:31 a.m. Sunday to Smokin’ B’s Bar & Grill, 125 E. Main St., Leipsic.

Neil Goodwin, chief of the Leipsic Fire Department, reported that crews were on the scene within a matter of minutes and took an aggressive interior approach at attacking the fire. Firefighters were immediately met with heavy smoke and fire in the rear of the bar area.

Mutual aid was provided by Ottawa, Miller City, Gilboa, Bluffton, Deshler, McComb and Malinta fire departments, as well as assistance from a Henry County Air Trailer, Leipsic EMS, Leipsic Police and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office was at the scene as well.

The building to the east, Dulle Chiropractic, reportedly minor smoke and water damage. There was no damage to other buildings in the downtown area, noted Goodwin.

No information was available as to the cause of the blaze. There were no reported injuries.

According to the Putnam County auditor’s website, the property is owned by Smoke-E’s Bar & Grill LLC and valued at $61,430.

