LEIPSIC — A Putnam County man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday evening near here.
Jeremy Diemer, 46, Leipsic, was pronounced dead at the scene by Putnam County Coroner, Dr. Jennifer Maag.
According to troopers of the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 8:09 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle driven by Diemer was southbound on Ohio 65 and went off the right side of the roadway near Putnam County Road F-6. The vehicle traveled down an embankment and rolled, ejecting the driver. The vehicle came to rest on its top on the west side of the roadway in a field.
Diemer was reportedly not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol use is unknown at this time. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Assisting troopers at the scene were the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Leipsic Police Department, Leipsic Fire Department and Putnam County EMS. The crash remains under investigation.
