LEIPSIC — A Putnam County man was injured near here when his pickup truck collided with a semi Tuesday morning.
Ronald Niese, Leipsic, was taken from the scene by Putnam County EMS to St Rita’s Medical Center, Lima, where a condition update was unavailable.
According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:38 a.m. at Putnam County roads X and 10, Niese was southbound and failed to stop, striking a semi driven by Jeremy Sheets, New Bavaria.
Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Assisting at the scene were Leipsic Fire/EMS, Ottawa Fire Department and Tri-County Electric.
