LEIPSIC — A Leipsic man was taken into custody over the weekend after he failed to report back to jail following work release last week.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, David Cole, 48, was taken into custody on Sunday. He is being held at the Putnam County Adult Detention Facility pending a court appearance.

On Sept. 17, Cole failed to report back to the detention facility from his court-ordered work release from Raw Steel in Leipsic.

