ANTWERP — The Leinard Mobile Home Park, located on the west side of this village, has changed ownership, according to a press release issued by the Paulding County Economic Development Office.
Andrew and Jill Elbrecht of Fort Wayne, Ind., have acquired the mobile home park from previous owner Mary Leinard, the release noted. The park had been in the Leinard family for 53 years.
Immediate plans are to continue running the park with the same high level of ownership as has been the standard throughout the years.
The farm ground on which the mobile home park was built was purchased by Frank and Barb Leinard in 1968 and the phase one development began immediately. The park grew through the 1970s and thrived as jobs were plentiful in the area, especially with strong production at the Dana-Weatherhead facility, the press released explained.
As Mary Leinard began to look toward retirement many discussions of a potential sale took place, it continued. She talked with several potential purchasers until coming into an agreement with the Elbrechts who have decided to keep the name Leinard Mobile Home Park.
A reception was hosted by Leinard at Grant's Reception Hall in Antwerp on April 17 to bring together current residents, former residents and to introduce the Elbrechts to the local community.
