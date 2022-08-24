Defiance City Hall's finance director has a new contract.
Mayor Mike McCann announced during city council's meeting Tuesday night that he will extend another one-year deal to John Lehner that runs through September 2023. That announcement, along with a discussion on fireworks discharge (see below), preceded council's approval of six ordinances, including one for a northside road extension (see related story).
The city's finance director since 2009, Lehner is a key member of the city's board of control (administrator, finance director, law director and mayor). His contract extension was unopposed by council Tuesday.
Per the city's charter, the mayor can appoint the administrator, finance director and law director to two-year contracts initially, followed by one-year pacts thereafter with the advice and consent of council. Council has the option of proposing a motion not consenting to the appointments.
Under Lehner's guidance, the city's finance department has received an "award with distinction" from the state auditor's office for eight of the past nine years.
On another topic, Ward 3 Councilman Josh Mast asked the administration about the enforcement of laws concerning fireworks discharges in the city under Ohio House Bill 172 (HB 172). The legislation, signed into law last year by the governor, liberalized the use of small-scale fireworks by citizens.
Municipalities were afforded an opportunity to opt out of the provisions, but the city chose to do nothing, allowing the state law provisions to become effective. These set specific times when fireworks can be discharged without penalty, including the Independence Day holiday, Labor Day and other times.
Mast said the allowed hours for Labor Day fall between 4-11 p.m.
Asked who residents could turn to in the event of fireworks complaints, Mast was told by Mayor Mike McCann that the city police department could be contacted.
McCann said the city could chose to opt out of the HB 172 provisions at any time while Law Director Sean O'Donnell said the city's code is more stringent on fireworks than the state bill.
In other non-legislative business Tuesday:
• At-large Council Member Jill Krutsch complimented the city fire department on its 150th anniversary observation Friday when it hosted an open house.
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler recalled the water plant tour that fellow members and the administration attended at the city's water treatment plant Tuesday afternoon. Officials took a look at the city's new granulated activated carbon treatment system that has significantly reduced trihalomethanes and addressed odor issues.
• At-large Councilman Joe Eureste said he observed chickens running loose in Veterans Memorial Park (Latty's Grove). O'Donnell said he would provide information to council about what chickens are permitted and where.
• Administrator Ryan Mack noted that CSX Railroad's Deatrick Street crossing — recently closed for repairs — was set to reopen Wednesday.
• McCann explained that new mulch has been installed at the Kids Creation playground at Diehl Park. He complimented the Defiance College baseball team for its volunteer help in putting down the mulch.
• resident Colleen Hammons penned a letter read by Council President Dave McMaster expressing support for the County Developmental Disabilities (DD) Board's upcoming ballot issue in November. Voters will be asked to renew the DD board's operating levy and convert it from six years to permanent.
• council met in executive session to discuss imminent litigation.
