• Defiance County
Lego Club:
Build, play and connect at Defiance County Library's Lego Club in the Children's room, for grades K-6. Tuesday evenings from 4-6 p.m., Jan. 18, Feb. 15 and March 15. Thursday mornings from 10:30 a.m.-noon, Jan. 20, Feb. 17 and March 17.
